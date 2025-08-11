/Trump declares 'public safety emergency' in US capital, orders Pam Bondi to oversee Washington DC police department

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 11) declared a public safety emergency in Washington, DC, as he invoked the Home Rule Act, deploying National Guard troops in the United States' capital. He stressed that if needed, military intervention will be considered. Trump, during a major press conference on Monday, announced that the Washington, DC police department will be replaced under federal control and deployed the National Guard troops over there.

The US president confirmed that Attorney General Pam Bondi will now oversee the Metropolitan Police Department. This comes despite the violent crime hitting a 30-year low in 2024, as per the US Justice Department.

He said that, at the beginning, the administration will deploy 800 National guardsmen to support law enforcement, adding that they will add many more "if necessary".

"Trump signed an Executive Order declaring a crime emergency in the District of Columbia to protect public servants, citizens, and tourists, and ensure the safe functioning of the Federal government," the White House said in a statement.

"The Order invokes the President’s authority under the District of Columbia Self-Government and Governmental Reorganization Act to require the Mayor to make the services of the Metropolitan Police Department available to the President," it added.

Moreover, according to the order, Pam Bondi will recommend further actions or the termination of the emergency measures as circumstances warrant.

Trump stressed that the capital city has been overtaken by "violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs, and homeless people", adding that they will let it happen any more.

He announced the "historic action" to "take the capital back". Trump invoked section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which places the DC Metropolitan police department under direct federal control.

'Get rid of slums'

Trump further vowed to "get rid of slums" in Washington, DC, saying that he knows it is not politically correct, but he will do so.

"We have slums here. We’re getting rid of them. I know it’s not politically correct. You’ll say, ‘Oh, so terrible, '" he said.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters that this morning, they have mobilised the DC National Guard, adding, "You will see them flowing into the streets of Washington in the coming week.”

While Kash Patel, the FBI Director, added, “We’re going to clean up Washington, DC. We’re going to do it the right way, the lawful way. We’ll make sure Washington, DC, is safe again.”

This comes after a vicious attack on an employee of Trump's DOGE department, Edward Coristine, last weekend. He shared an image of a bloodied Coristine, after a group of teenagers severely beat him.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social today, wrote that crime and filth will disappear and he will make the capital great again. He added that the days of ruthless killing or hurting innocent people are over now.