/15 things you should know about Alaska (including Sarah Palin), the venue of Trump-Putin talks on Ukraine war. The 10th is hilarious

Sarah Palin is arguably the most famous and interesting person from Alaska known to the rest of the world. Though she was not born there, but in Idaho in 1964, Palin was raised in Alaska. She is everything you can imagine: sportscaster, beauty pageant contestant, Republican Party figure and reality show star. Starting her political career with Wasilla City Council, Palin became a mayor and then Alaska’s first female and youngest governor in 2006. She gained national and global fame as Republican candidate John McCain’s running mate in 2008, becoming the first woman and first Alaskan on a major party’s presidential ticket. And oh, she never said, “I can see Russia from my house”. That was an SNL parody. Palin resigned as governor in 2009, citing mounting legal fees from ethics investigations.