/15 things you should know about Alaska (including Sarah Palin), the venue of Trump-Putin talks on Ukraine war. The 10th is hilarious

Alaska, the venue of talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war, is a very unique American state. Its wild geography is only matched by the unique character of its people, most colourfully displayed by its former governor and US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Here are the 15 things you didn't know about Alaska, from its history and geography to extreme climate events and strange traditions of its people
The name “Alaska” comes from the Aleut word alaxsxaq. It means “mainland” or “great land.”
The US bought Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million, which is around $55 million in today's money. It is considered one of the best bargain buys, given the vast amount of territory the US got.
Alaska is a land of weather extremes. It had the highest temperature in the state at 100°F, recorded in Fort Yukon in 1915, tying with Hawaii’s all-time high. It also has the lowest recorded US temperature at -79.8°F in the northern mountains, recorded in 1971.
Alaska is the third least populous state of the US, with about 733,000 residents, behind only Vermont and Wyoming. It is so vast and has such tough terrain that much of the state, including the capital, Juneau, is in fact not accessible by car.
Alaska is a hotspot for American reality TV. Several shows were set in the state, including Flying Wild Alaska, Alaska State Troopers, and Alaska: The Last Frontier. Sarah Palin herself starred in a reality show, Sarah Palin’s Alaska, which aired on TLC, and showcased the state’s rugged beauty. The Alaskan town of Talkeetna was also the inspiration for the quirky ‘90s TV show Northern Exposure.
Polar bears roam in the far north and remote areas like Kotzebue or Nome. There are two polar bear subpopulations in Alaska.
Anchorage in Alaska has more espresso stands per capita than any other American city. Espresso, the black coffee, is almost a requirement to survive the long and dark winters of Alaska.
The 1964 Prince William Sound earthquake was North America’s most powerful, measuring 9.2 on the Richter scale. The monster quake caused tsunamis, dropping land by up to eight feet in some areas.
Given its wild landscape, Alaska hosts seven of the nine largest US national parks. Wrangell-St Elias National Park, which covers more than 13 million acres, is larger than many US states.
No, but it's a long-running joke among Alaskans, due to the ubiquitous presence of these pestering insects. So, which is the real state bird of Alaska? It's the willow ptarmigan, which belongs to the pheasant family.
Alaska has a Monster Lake mystery. There have been rumours that the Iliamna Lake, Alaska’s largest, has the near-mythical Loch Ness monster. But it's most likely the Pacific sleeper shark, shown in this picture.
The US state has 34,000 miles of shoreline, given its many islands. This is more than all other states of the US combined.
Alaska is near the Arctic and has polar night and day cycles, meaning long sunless winters and no sunset for months. The sun rises on May 10 in Barrow every year, and does not set for the next three months. Would you love 24-hour daylight?
Some Alaskan communities celebrate the Fourth of July, the American Independence Day, in the strangest way possible: By launching cars and other vehicles down cliffs. It's a tradition in some communities like in Glacier View. They launch the abandoned cars, without people in them, of course, off the cliff.
Sarah Palin is arguably the most famous and interesting person from Alaska known to the rest of the world. Though she was not born there, but in Idaho in 1964, Palin was raised in Alaska. She is everything you can imagine: sportscaster, beauty pageant contestant, Republican Party figure and reality show star. Starting her political career with Wasilla City Council, Palin became a mayor and then Alaska’s first female and youngest governor in 2006. She gained national and global fame as Republican candidate John McCain’s running mate in 2008, becoming the first woman and first Alaskan on a major party’s presidential ticket. And oh, she never said, “I can see Russia from my house”. That was an SNL parody. Palin resigned as governor in 2009, citing mounting legal fees from ethics investigations.