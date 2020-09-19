Trump pushes for Ginsburg's successor in US Supreme Court 'without delay'

US President Donald Trump said he is considering the selection of a Supreme Court Justice "without delay" after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died on Friday.

Watch:

"We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices," Trump said, adding, "We have this obligation, without delay!"

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020 ×

Also Read: Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg wanted to see Trump lose in US elections

However, Democrats have said they want a judge to appointed until after the elections even as Trump lags Biden in various opinion polls with less than two months to go for the national elections which take place on November 3.

Trump had earlier appointed two conservative judges Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 to the US Supreme Court. Trump's move comes as Republicans control 53 of the Senate's 100 seats making his nomination a favourite to win even before the US goes to polls.

According to reports, Trump's nominee's included Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

Trump had said last month that he was open to naming a new Supreme Court justice before the US elections and had named 20 possible choices.