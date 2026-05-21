/Trump pulls back on AI executive order citing concerns over industry impact

US President Donald Trump abruptly called off a planned signing ceremony for a new executive order on artificial intelligence on Thursday (May 21), saying he did not want to do anything that could slow America's dominance in the rapidly advancing technology sector. Trump announced the change hours before the event was scheduled to take place in the Oval Office, saying he was postponing the signing because he did not like what he saw in the order's text.

"We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead," Trump told reporters at an unrelated Oval Office event.

The president told reporters the signing had been delayed "because I didn't like certain aspects of it."

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No revised timeline for when a new or amended order could be signed was immediately provided. Tech giants' massive investments in the nascent AI industry have fuelled rapid growth, helping drive stock markets to new heights even as the Iran war and other sources of geopolitical strife have caused global economic turmoil. The AI-friendly Trump administration has welcomed the shift toward the technology and taken actions supported by industry leaders, such as backing their calls to preempt states from setting their own AI rules.

The push for some kind of government action to vet the most powerful AI systems follows growing concern within the banking industry and other institutions about the leaps in AI's abilities to find cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the world's software. The decision reflects the ongoing tension within the administration between managing the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.