/Anthropic to pay $1.25 billion monthly to xAI for compute in major AI infrastructure deal

Anthropic has signed a large-scale agreement to purchase computing capacity from xAI, in a deal that could reshape how artificial intelligence companies access infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will pay around $1.25 billion per month for compute resources until May 2029. The total value of the deal could exceed $40 billion, according to filings referenced in reports.

What the deal includes

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The agreement gives Anthropic access to around 300 megawatts of compute capacity, covering the full output of a large data centre known as Colossus 1, located in Tennessee in the United States. This scale of computing power is required to train and run advanced AI models. As models become more complex, companies need larger infrastructure to support them.

The contract includes a discounted rate for the initial months and allows either side to terminate the agreement with 90 days’ notice.

Why compute has become critical in AI

In artificial intelligence, computing power is now one of the most important resources. Training large AI models requires thousands of specialised chips and significant energy. Industry experts note that access to compute has become a key competitive factor. Companies that secure large-scale infrastructure can develop and deploy models more quickly.

This has led to increasing investments in data centres and long-term compute contracts.

xAI’s dual business strategy

The deal highlights a shift in xAI’s approach. Instead of using all its infrastructure internally, the company is now offering unused capacity to other firms. This model, sometimes described as a “neocloud”, allows companies to act both as AI developers and infrastructure providers.

According to filings, this strategy helps xAI generate revenue from its existing infrastructure while continuing its own AI development.

Possible reasons behind the agreement

Reports suggest that xAI may have built more compute capacity than it currently needs. With demand for its own AI products fluctuating, selling excess capacity provides a way to recover costs.

At the same time, Anthropic benefits by gaining immediate access to large-scale infrastructure without building new data centres. This creates a mutually beneficial arrangement, where one company supplies infrastructure and the other uses it to expand its AI capabilities.

Impact on the AI industry

The deal reflects a broader trend where AI companies are entering long-term agreements for computing power. It also shows how the industry is evolving beyond software into infrastructure-heavy operations. Competition is no longer limited to models and algorithms. It now includes access to hardware, energy and data centre capacity.

What this means going forward