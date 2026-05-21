/Elon Musk invites engineers with no AI experience to join SpaceXAI

Elon Musk has announced a new hiring drive for SpaceXAI, his artificial intelligence division, inviting engineers and physicists to apply even if they have no prior experience in AI.

The announcement was shared on social media, where Musk said the company is looking for “world-class engineers and physicists” who can adapt quickly and learn on the job.

Focus on skills over experience

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Musk said candidates do not need previous experience in artificial intelligence to apply. Instead, the focus is on identifying individuals with strong problem-solving ability and technical skills. Applicants have been asked to send an email with three bullet points that demonstrate “exceptional ability”. This suggests that SpaceXAI is prioritising talent and learning capacity over traditional qualifications in AI.

How to apply for SpaceXAI roles

Interested candidates can apply by sending an email to the company. The application process is relatively simple and does not require extensive documentation. The key requirement is to highlight achievements or work that reflects strong technical capability. This approach is different from standard hiring processes that often focus on prior experience in a specific field.

xAI now rebranded as SpaceXAI

The hiring announcement follows Musk’s decision to merge xAI into SpaceX and rename the combined entity as SpaceXAI. According to Musk, xAI will no longer operate as a separate company. Instead, all AI-related work will be part of SpaceX’s broader operations. This restructuring is part of a larger effort to align AI development with SpaceX’s existing infrastructure and long-term plans.

Growing demand for AI talent

The move comes at a time when demand for AI talent is increasing globally. Many companies are competing to hire skilled professionals in areas such as machine learning, data science and engineering. By opening roles to candidates without direct AI experience, SpaceXAI is expanding its talent pool and attracting individuals from related fields such as physics and engineering.