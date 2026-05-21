/AI in everyday life: How Google plans to transform user experience

Google has announced a major shift in its artificial intelligence strategy, with CEO Sundar Pichai focusing on bringing AI agents into everyday products used by billions of people.

Speaking at the Google I/O 2026 developer conference, Pichai said the company is moving from building AI tools for developers and enterprises to delivering agent-based experiences directly to consumers.

He noted that Google now has 13 products with over 1 billion users each, including five products used by more than 3 billion people, highlighting the scale at which these AI features can be deployed.

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Google Search gets its biggest update in years

One of the key announcements was a major update to Google Search, described as the biggest change in over 25 years.

The search box is being redesigned to support longer, more conversational queries. Users will now be able to:

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Ask complex questions

Upload images, videos or files

Get AI-assisted suggestions while typing

Google is combining features like AI Overviews and AI Mode into a single experience. According to company data, AI Overviews already has over 2.5 billion monthly users, while AI Mode has crossed 1 billion monthly users.

Introduction of AI agents in search

Google also introduced Search Agents, which are designed to work in the background and assist users continuously.

These agents can:

Track market trends

Monitor shopping deals

Follow sports updates

Alert users about relevant changes

For example, users can set up an agent to track stock prices or housing listings based on specific criteria. This marks a shift from manual searching to automated information tracking.

Gemini Spark and personal AI assistants

Google is launching a new personal AI assistant called Gemini Spark within the Gemini app.

This always-on assistant can:

Summarise emails and meetings

Create documents and reports

Manage tasks and schedules

It integrates with tools like Gmail, Docs and Calendar, helping users manage their daily work more efficiently. The system runs on cloud-based infrastructure, allowing it to operate continuously in the background.

AI-powered tools and app creation

Google is also enabling users to create simple applications directly within Search using its AI tools.

Users can build:

Fitness trackers

Event planners

Budget tools

These tools can pull real-time data such as weather updates, reviews and location-based information, making them more dynamic and personalised.

Move towards advanced AI models

Alongside product updates, Google introduced a new family of AI models called Gemini Omni. These models can process multiple types of input, including text, images, audio and video.

According to Demis Hassabis, the development represents progress towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), where systems can perform a wide range of tasks.

The first version, Gemini Omni Flash, will be available across Google platforms, including the Gemini app and YouTube tools.

What this means for users and the industry

Google’s latest announcements show a shift from traditional search and apps to AI-driven experiences that can act on behalf of users.

Instead of manually searching and managing tasks, users may increasingly rely on AI agents to handle routine activities.

The move also reflects growing competition in the AI space, as companies focus on integrating AI deeply into their products.

What happens next

Many of these features will roll out gradually over the coming months, with some initially available to premium users and testers.