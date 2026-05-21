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  • /‘Use AI as a slave, don't become its slave’: Dr Subhash Chandra shares warning as Essel Group marks 100 years

‘Use AI as a slave, don't become its slave’: Dr Subhash Chandra shares warning as Essel Group marks 100 years

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 21, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 13:50 IST
‘Use AI as a slave, don't become its slave’: Dr Subhash Chandra shares warning as Essel Group marks 100 years

Subhash Chandra warns against becoming ‘slaves’ to AI at Essel Group centenary Photograph: (WION)

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As the Essel Group marked 100 years on Thursday (May 21), chairman Subhash Chandra shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence, calling it a transformative tool that can improve efficiency across sectors, but insisting that human intelligence will always remain superior. Scroll down.

100 Years of Essel Group: As the Essel Group celebrated its 'Centenary Of Trust' on Thursday (May 21), Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, shared his views on artificial intelligence and its use to further the welfare of humans. Describing the technology as a transformative tool, Dr Chandra noted that it can help improve efficiency across sectors. The former Rajya Sabha MP revealed that he uses AI to improve efficiency in his daily life, but asserted that the technology would never surpass human intelligence.

Also read | Essel Group marks 100 years: The legacy continues

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While noting that AI is a "powerful tool", Dr Chandra said that it has the potential to make sectors like education more efficient, accessible and cost-effective. However, he cautioned that, "People should use AI as a slave rather than becoming its slave".

The Essel Group Chairman shared his own experiences with the technology and said that he regularly uses AI to supplement his work, and said that, in his experience, it significantly improves productivity. "Sometimes I give a problem to AI before going to sleep and by early morning, I find possible solutions," he said. "AI is a tool which you should use, but it is not going to replace human beings. Human thinking will continue to be supreme."

Also read | 100 Years of Essel Group: Dr Subhash Chandra shares origin story of the name 'Essel'

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AI and improving the quality of human life

Dr Chandra further noted that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believed that AI could eventually help solve major human challenges related to health, wealth and ageing. To this end, Dr Chandra said, massive investments are being made in the sector. However, he reiterated that Artificial Intelligence should be viewed and used only as a tool to help humanity achieve its goals. Acknowledging recent concerns of AI becoming sentient, Dr Chandra said AI must remain under human direction and control.

Established in 1926, the Essel Group completed 100 years on May 21, 2026. The conglomerate pioneered India’s business landscape with a presence across packaging, amusement parks, home entertainment, news, content distribution, infrastructure, real estate, education, technology and lifestyle.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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