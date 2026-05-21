/‘Use AI as a slave, don't become its slave’: Dr Subhash Chandra shares warning as Essel Group marks 100 years

100 Years of Essel Group: As the Essel Group celebrated its 'Centenary Of Trust' on Thursday (May 21), Dr Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, shared his views on artificial intelligence and its use to further the welfare of humans. Describing the technology as a transformative tool, Dr Chandra noted that it can help improve efficiency across sectors. The former Rajya Sabha MP revealed that he uses AI to improve efficiency in his daily life, but asserted that the technology would never surpass human intelligence.

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AI vs You & I

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While noting that AI is a "powerful tool", Dr Chandra said that it has the potential to make sectors like education more efficient, accessible and cost-effective. However, he cautioned that, "People should use AI as a slave rather than becoming its slave".

The Essel Group Chairman shared his own experiences with the technology and said that he regularly uses AI to supplement his work, and said that, in his experience, it significantly improves productivity. "Sometimes I give a problem to AI before going to sleep and by early morning, I find possible solutions," he said. "AI is a tool which you should use, but it is not going to replace human beings. Human thinking will continue to be supreme."

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AI and improving the quality of human life

Dr Chandra further noted that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believed that AI could eventually help solve major human challenges related to health, wealth and ageing. To this end, Dr Chandra said, massive investments are being made in the sector. However, he reiterated that Artificial Intelligence should be viewed and used only as a tool to help humanity achieve its goals. Acknowledging recent concerns of AI becoming sentient, Dr Chandra said AI must remain under human direction and control.