Trump planning to reclassify marijuana as less dangerous drug: Report

US President Donald Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug since pot companies have poured millions of dollars into Trump’s political groups, said a Washington Post report, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump told attendees at a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club earlier this month that he was interested in the change, the report says, citing people who sought anonymity.

The Biden administration was also planning the classification change but didn’t enact it before leaving office, the report adds. The change would make it much easier to buy and sell pot and make the multibillion-dollar industry more profitable.

‘Guest at fundraiser pushed Trump for change’

The guests at Trump’s fundraiser included Kim Rivers, the chief executive of Trulieve, one of the largest marijuana companies, who encouraged Trump to pursue the change and expand medical marijuana research.

Trump listened and showed his interest in the suggestion and flagged it to his staff members, people at the fundraiser told the Post.

The guests, including Pfizer’s CEO, cryptocurrency executives, and political advisers close to Trump, also discussed New York politics and requests from other donors.

Cannabis companies contributed millions to Trump’s political groups

The cannabis companies have contributed millions to Trump’s political groups and hired some of Washington’s top lobbyists and Trump advisers, and then went directly to him after failing to get traction with other agencies in the government.

As per the planned change, marijuana would be reclassified as a Schedule III drug, which would ease restrictions on it but will not make it entirely legal. Moreover, it would allow tax breaks for some marijuana companies and additional medical research.

Trump said his administration would focus on research on the medical uses of marijuana and other priorities sought by the industry, though he is no supporter of marijuana and has talked about his brother’s addiction issues and complained about the smell of pot.

“All policy and legal requirements and implications are being considered. The only interest guiding the president’s policy decisions is what is in the best interest of the American people,” said Abigail Jackson, a White House spokeswoman.

Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz said, “This is not calling for decriminalisation or legalisation but simply knocking it down a few notches on the criminal scale. It’s probably targeted more to a younger demographic, where the president has made great headway.”

Opponents of marijuana use launch advertisements