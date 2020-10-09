Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding, report says

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that apparently violated a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a newspaper report, photos of the event show guests crowding together during the May 31 nuptials at the Biltmore Ballrooms Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Thursday about 70 guests, including US Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, did not wear masks at the indoor wedding.

Photographs show groups of people clustered closely together in the same room throughout the evening, the newspaper said.

Governor Brian Kemp's orders at the time banned gatherings of more than 10 people. The governor later loosened some coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that on the same night as the wedding and less than 2 miles away, riot police were firing tear gas and Georgia National Guard troops were sealing off parts of downtown Atlanta during protests in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. More than 60 people were arrested.