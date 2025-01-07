Amid the speculation of US President-elect Donald Trump's administration planning to take Greenland under US territory, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr arrived in the Danish territory on Tuesday (Jan 7). Trump Jr shared a video on his X account from the helicopter with the caption, "Greenland coming in hot… well, actually, really really cold!!!!" But what caught people's attention was a mini statue of Trump in the aircraft.

An X user replied to Trump Jr, “Close the deal!" with one replying, "Making Greenland Great! Let's go! Stay warm."

Greenland coming in hot… well, actually, really really cold!!!! pic.twitter.com/IhLKVOfYVM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 7, 2025

“The pilot look's like he LOVES his job!” another wrote.

After Trump Jr's announcement of visiting Greenland, the island's government issued a statement saying the visit was "private" and not official. The statement claimed that no official will be meeting with Trump Jr.

Mininguaq Kleist, permanent secretary for the Greenland foreign affairs department, told The Associated Press that Trump Jr has planned to stay on the island for only 4-5 hours.

Trump Jr's visit came after the upcoming US President expressed his desire to acquire Greenland (an autonomous territory, part of the Kingdom of Denmark).

The visit is also crucial as Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede called for independence from Denmark in his New Year's speech.

Why has Trump Jr gone to Greenland?

As per the reports, Trump Jr visited Greenland for a day to shoot videos for his podcast.

“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr., and various representatives will be travelling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights,” President-elect Donald Trump posted on his social media site on Monday night, referring to his “Make America Great Again” movement," a person familiar with the situation has been reported saying by the Voice of America.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our nation,” Trump wrote. “We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside world. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!” the source further added.

Trump Jr came into the headlines during the 2024 presidential election campaign as he played a vital role in selecting an official for Trump's upcoming term in the White House.

(With inputs from agencies)