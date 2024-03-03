Trump is dangerous to women, cannot let him win elections: US First Lady Jill Biden

United States (US) First Lady Jill Biden said on Friday (Mar 1) that presidential hopeful Donald Trump was dangerous to women, and people could not simply let him win. According to a report by CNN on Saturday, First Lady Biden said at an event in Atlanta that Trump spent a life tearing women down and devaluing them. "He mocks women’s bodies, disrespects our accomplishments, and brags about assault. Now he’s bragging about killing Roe v. Wade (court case),” Biden said.

“He took credit again for enabling states like Georgia to pass cruel abortion bans that are taking away the right of women to make their own health care decisions. How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer: He won’t. He won’t,” she added.

The report said that the first lady embarked on a three-day four-stop battleground state campaign swing, launching the “Women for Biden-Harris” coalition. CNN reported that the campaign is looking to use a top surrogate to organise – and mobilise – female voters heading into the general election.

Much of Biden's work in the early stages of the campaign has focused on crisscrossing the US for fundraisers. However, in the months ahead, she is expected to become a more frequent presence on the trail advocating on behalf of her husband President Joe Biden, and his agenda.

The first lady's remarks came as a poll showed voters would favour Donald Trump over Joe Biden if the presidential elections were to happen today.

The poll by The New York Times (NYT) and Siena College said that 43 per cent of the respondents supported Biden to be the president again while 48 per cent supported Trump for the top job. Ten per cent of the respondents were not sure or refused either of the two to become president.

The poll said that only one in four voters thought that the country was moving in the right direction. More than twice as many voters believed that Biden's policies have personally hurt them, rather than yielding positive results.

Forty-seven per cent of the respondents strongly disapproved of Biden's handling of his job.