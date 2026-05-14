Trump invites Xi to White House on September 24

During his address from Beijing, US President Donald Trump hailed the relationship between the two countries, further saying that the citizens “have a deep sense of mutual respect.” He thanked the nation for the “magnificent welcome” as he landed to embark on his historic visit. Talking about his exchange with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the 79-year-old said, “We had an extremely positive and constructive discussion today.”
As he closed his speech, the US president invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24.