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Trump in China: US President invites Chinese President Xi and wife to White House on September 24

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 14, 2026, 16:18 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 16:20 IST
Trump in China: US President invites Chinese President Xi and wife to White House on September 24

Trump invites Xi to White House on September 24

Story highlights

A major diplomatic shift? Trump sets September 24 for Xi Jinping's White House visit. See what’s on the agenda for the biggest US-China meeting of 2026.

During his address from Beijing, US President Donald Trump hailed the relationship between the two countries, further saying that the citizens “have a deep sense of mutual respect.” He thanked the nation for the “magnificent welcome” as he landed to embark on his historic visit. Talking about his exchange with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the 79-year-old said, “We had an extremely positive and constructive discussion today.”

As he closed his speech, the US president invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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