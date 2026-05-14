/‘US, China should be partners, not rivals’: Xi hails ‘historic’ Trump visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (May 14) hailed US President Donald Trump’s visit to his country as “historic”, saying that the United States and China “should be partners” and not “rivals”. This comes after the White House said that the high-stakes talks between the two leaders were “good”.

“Today, President Trump and I had in-depth exchanges on China-US relations and the international and regional dynamics. We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up,” the Chinese leader said following talks with Trump.

“Both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals,” he added.

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“The people of China and the United States are both great peoples, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand,” Xi said. “We can help each other succeed and advance the wellbeing of the whole world.”

White House says Trump-Xi meeting was ‘good’