Washington DC

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to his January 20 inauguration ceremony. CBS News reported that Trump extended the invitation in early November, days after his Nov 5 election. It was not clear whether Jinping has accepted the invitation.

If Xi honours the invitation, he would become the first Chinese leader to attend the inauguration ceremony of an American president. According to records maintained by the State Department, the last time a foreign head of state attended the ceremony was in 1874. Normally, foreign dignitaries and diplomats attend the event and represent their respective countries.

According to reports, Trump plans to host several world leaders on the big day at the Capitol. Hungarian Prime Minister and longtime ally of Trump, Viktor Orban, is "still considering" whether to attend the inauguration, CBS reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Trump team, world leaders are lining up to have a word with the incoming president.

"World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe," Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

It is to be noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has already hosted Trump at the Paris reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, along with Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky and Prince William. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also held a meeting with Trump at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago to discuss tariffs.

During his election campaign, Trump said, “he shares a very strong relationship with Chinese leader Xi.” However, his selection of China-hawk leaders for his cabinet has raised concerns regarding trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies. On the issue of Taiwan, Trump has vowed to impose “150 per cent to 200 per cent” tariffs” if Beijing goes on to invade the island nation.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China's top leaders and policymakers are considering allowing the Yuan to weaken in the new year in the face of tariff threats from Trump.

Shortly after the election, Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent universal import tariff, and a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports into the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)