/Trump in Epstein crossfire: White House screams 'hoax,' says will 'support' hiring handwriting expert to review 'birthday note'

The White House on Tuesday (Sep 9) said it would "support" hiring a handwriting expert after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump. "Sure, we would support that," press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about a professional review of the signature. She again denied that Trump wrote in Epstein’s 2003 "birthday book," one of several documents released this week as part of the committee's investigation into the late financier's abuse network. This comes as Trump on Tuesday insisted that his signature wasn't on the letter purportedly given by him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak and anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language," he said, adding, “It's nonsense.”

White House pushes back

Leavitt said Trump's administration had been more transparent on the Epstein case than any prior government, accusing Democrats of "concocting a hoax" around the files to damage the president. She later clarified she did not believe the documents themselves were a hoax, only the narrative Democrats were building around them.

"The president did not write that letter; he did not sign those documents" she said. "He maintains that position, and that position will be argued in court by his lawyers. The president is very confident that he's going to win that case."

The White House is also pursuing legal action against The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on the note.

Democrats, survivors respond

Representative Robert Garcia, ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said members were reviewing the files to "determine the full extent of the implications," pledging accountability "no matter how powerful, wealthy or well-connected" those involved may be. "No matter who you are, how powerful, wealthy, or well-connected you may be, if you are involved in the abuse of young women and girls, or are implicated in any of the files we receive, you will be held accountable," he said.