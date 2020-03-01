Trump hails historic Doha peace deal between US and Taliban  

The United States and the Taliban signed the historic peace deal in Doha on Saturday after After 18 years of war in Afghanistan. Reacting to the peace deal, US President Donald Trump Warned the Taliban that the US Will go back if bad things happen again in Afghanistan.

On the campaign trail, Trump had declared that he would end America's long wars and bring back American soldiers, and with this peace deal, the president seems to be moving in that very direction.

Speaking after the deal-signing, Trump said that both sides were tired of the long and drawn-out war. He paid tribute to all the men, women and children who lost their lives over the last 20 years in Afghanistan.

And said that he would personally meet Taliban leaders in the near future. But the president also had a subtle warning for the Taliban. He said that if the Taliban went back on its promises, the United States would return to the country with speed and force like no one has ever seen.

Along with the US, several NATO troops have also been deployed in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban and US signed the peace deal in Doha, NATO chief Stoltenberg and Pentagon chief Mark Esper were holding talks with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani. Welcoming the deal, Stoltenberg said that the path to peace would be long and difficult.

Pentagon chief Esper asked US troops in Afghanistan to stay vigilant. He said that Afghanistan is still a very dangerous place and that it was America's responsibility to ensure the safe transfer of power to the Afghan security forces.

Meanwhile, US Sectretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Taliban to keep their end of the deal and cut ties with al-Qaeda. Taliban responded by saying that they are committed to the agreement and will enforce it.