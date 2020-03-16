Trump, Germany row erupts over coronavirus vaccine

A vaccine row has erupted between the US and Germany. This as Berlin hit back at Donald Trump over allegations that the US President tried to buy exclusive rights of a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed by a German firm.

A German paper has reported that Berlin is trying to fight off Trump's attempt to create a monopoly over a Covid-19 vaccine.

The report said that Trump has offered billions of dollars to German firm cure-vac to secure a possible vaccine "only for the United States".

German lawmakers have accused the US President of using the epidemic for electoral gains. The coronavirus outbreak has emerged as Trump's biggest challenge in the election year.

The country's economy minister hit out Trump saying that Germany is not for sale.

German biotech firm Curevac announced that it is working on a coronavirus vaccine which can come into use by June.

Chief production officer and co-founder of Curevac, Florian von der Muelbe, said: "We have already been able to collect experience with other prophylactic vaccines, for example, rabies vaccines, and saw very good results."

"And on this basis, we are now building that new vaccine. We now have a platform process where we can quickly respond to new threats, so we believe that this technology is a very good way to quickly provide solutions."

Concerns over US interests on the vaccine were raised after Curevac removed its CEO who had recently met Trump.

The German government has said that it will not allow monopoly over the vaccine and will resist foreign takeovers. Meanwhile, Washington has denied allegations saying that it was not seeking to keep any potential vaccine for itself.

An American official said that the US has been in touch with over 25 firms which are working on a vaccine.

Meanwhile, the US government is starting a Covid-19 vaccine trial. The first participant in the clinical trial is expected to receive an experimental dose today.