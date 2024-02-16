Trump Fulton County case: Explosive moments from Fani Willis' fiery testimony

In a contentious hearing, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Deputy Prosecutor Nathan Wade faced allegations regarding their past relationship and its impact on the criminal case against Donald Trump and his associates. Defendant Mike Roman urged disqualification of Willis and Wade, citing conflict of interest, potentially jeopardising the entire district attorney’s office.

Here are some explosive moments from the testimony

Witness dilemma

Terrence Bradley, a former colleague of Nathan Wade, was anticipated to provide crucial testimony suggesting that the district attorney's relationship commenced earlier than Wade had claimed in an affidavit. Judge Scott McAfee hinted that the fate of subpoenas for Wade, Willis, and others rested partly on the strength of Bradley's testimony, which would determine whether the legal proceedings were legitimate or mere distractions. However, citing attorney-client privilege, Bradley, who had previously served as Wade's divorce attorney, declined to disclose details regarding his knowledge of the relationship between Wade and Willis. This momentary standoff suggested a potential premature conclusion to the hearing.

Damning testimony

Robin Bryant-Yeartie, a former associate of Willis, testified that she had knowledge of Willis's romantic involvement with Wade, stating that they began dating in 2019, prior to Willis's election as district attorney and before the controversial phone call from Donald Trump to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensberger, which triggered the investigation.

Bryant-Yeartie's testimony directly contradicted Wade's sworn affidavit in his divorce case, wherein he claimed not to have been in a relationship while still married. Despite prosecutors highlighting Bryant-Yeartie's strained relationship with Willis and her departure from the district attorney's office amid conflict, her testimony prompted Wade, and later Willis, to testify.

Wade's testimony

Wade's testimony was characterised by unexpected developments, disclosing additional details about the timeline, including his battle with cancer in 2020, which constrained his ability to engage in external relationships during the pandemic. He also stressed on the manner in which he and Willis claimed to manage expenses, with him using a credit card for payment and her reimbursing him with cash.

Fani Willis's vigorous defence

Initially hesitant to testify, Willis ultimately disregarded her legal counsel's objections and took the stand on Thursday afternoon, asserting, "I'm prepared to proceed." Under the scrutiny of the courtroom, Willis endeavored to address and dismiss every accusation while redirecting the narrative. Displaying a mix of humor and defiance, she remarked on her preferences compared to Wade's during a trip to Napa Valley, and at times, she directly challenged the attorneys and sought to convey a broader message to the public about the nature of the trial.