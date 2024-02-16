US House passes Quad bill: What does it mean for India?

The US House of Representatives passed the Quad bill on Friday (Feb 16), aiming to enhance collaboration among the United States, Australia, India, and Japan. This legislative move signifies a significant step toward fostering closer ties and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Establishment of Quad intra-parliamentary working group

The Quad bill directs the Biden administration to establish a Quad Intra-Parliamentary Working Group to facilitate closer cooperation among the four nations.

This group will serve as a platform for strategic discussions and coordination on various regional and global issues.

The bill passed by a roll call vote of 379 to 39 votes, highlighting strong bipartisan support for strengthening cooperation within the Quad framework. This overwhelming majority underscores the importance of closer ties among the US, Australia, India, and Japan.

Within 180 days of the bill's enactment, the State Department is required to submit a strategy to Congress outlining plans to increase engagement and cooperation within the Quad. This strategy will address key areas such as pandemic preparedness, technological innovation, and economic integration.

Establishment of US group

The bill also establishes a US group, comprising a maximum of 24 members of Congress, to represent the United States in the Quad Intra-Parliamentary Working Group. Guidelines for annual meetings and group leadership are also outlined to ensure effective coordination and communication.

Under the bill, the Quad Intra-Parliamentary Working Group is mandated to submit an annual report to the congressional foreign affairs committees. This reporting requirement aims to provide transparency and accountability regarding the group's activities and outcomes.

While the bill garnered widespread support, two Democratic lawmakers voted against it, including Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Minneapolis. Despite some dissent, the bill reflects broad bipartisan consensus on the importance of strengthening cooperation within the Quad framework.

Also watch | New York court judge denies Trump's dismissal request Congressman Gregory Meeks, the bill's primary sponsor, emphasised the significance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific and advancing US interests in the region. He highlighted the importance of democratic coordination and cooperation to counter the rise of authoritarianism worldwide. By establishing a Quad Intra-Parliamentary Working Group and outlining key areas of engagement, the bill seeks to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.