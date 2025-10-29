Trump finally accepts he can’t run for presidency again, but mentions his 'best numbers' - What he said

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 29) has finally accepted that US law does not allow anyone to run for presidency for the third time. Previously, he had been hinting at running again by saying that “there are ways.” His MAGA base also said that there were various ways to interpret the law that restricted an individual to run for the presidency for the third term. While Trump accepted that US law bars him, but he also said that he has “best numbers,” calling the law “too bad.”

“It’s a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “And I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad but we have a lot of great people,” Trump added.

Earlier in August, Trump said that his incumbent Vice President JD Vance would 'most likely' be the heir-apparent. However, Trump added that it was too early to decide on his successor. Since coming to power for the second time, Trump has made headlines after expressing his desire to run for the presidency once again in 2028, even though US law bars an individual from running for the third term.