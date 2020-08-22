Trump files emergency motion to block release of his tax records, court denies bid

A federal appeals court refused to give US President Donald Trump immediate relief to stop his accounting records from being turned over to a New York state grand jury. He had filed an emergency motion with the court to stop the release of his tax returns after a lower court judge denied his request to halt the sharing of his tax documents.

The appeals court has now scheduled arguments for September 1 over whether the subpoena of Trump's records should be paused.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' schedule raises the possibility Trump's records could go to the grand jury before the hearing unless the President seeks help from the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Trump had filed an emergency request Friday for the court to put a subpoena for his financial documents and tax returns on hold until the higher court can weigh in on the matter.

The filing followed a ruling by US District Judge Victor Marrero, who denied Trump's request to delay letting Manhattan's district attorney obtain his tax returns for a criminal investigation into his family's real estate business while Trump pursues an appeal.

US District Judge Victor Marrero issued his decision a day after rejecting Trump's arguments that the grand jury subpoena from district attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain his tax returns from the accounting firm Mazars USA was "wildly overbroad."

In refusing to delay the subpoena, Marrero said Trump had failed to show his appeal would likely succeed, or that he would be irreparably harmed absent a stay.

Vance, a Democrat, will not obtain Trump's tax returns immediately, after the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan scheduled oral arguments for September 1 on the Republican president's request for a stay.

In Thursday's ruling, Marrero said throwing out the subpoena would effectively give the president immunity from Vance's criminal probe to which the US Supreme Court in July declared he was not entitled.

The legal battle and grand jury secrecy rules make it unlikely the tax returns will become public before the November 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second term.

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has refused to release his tax returns.

Vance's investigation into Trump and his Trump Organisation was spurred by disclosures of hush money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had sexual relationships with Trump. He has denied their claims.

