/Trump denies telling Netanyahu to stop being so 'f***ing negative' on Gaza deal, warns Hamas 'if...'

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 6) denied reports that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “stop being so f***ing negative” and “take the win” after Hamas partially accepted Washington’s proposal to end the Gaza war. Talking to reporters in the Oval Office, the POTUS, when asked about reports of snapping at Netanyahu, whom he has avoided criticising in public, said “No, it's not true. He's been very positive on the deal”. Axios, citing US officials had earlier claimed Trump had scolded Netanyahu during a tense phone call last week after the Israeli leader dismissed Hamas’s initial response to the US proposal as “nothing to celebrate.”

Trump warns Hamas

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to The Times of Israel, Trump was asked about the impending peace deal and whether he had any red lines for Hamas in the latest round of talks in Egypt. He confirmed that he could back out of a ceasefire unless "certain conditions" are met.

“If certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it,” he said, adding that “Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” without elaborating.

However, he insisted that he was “pretty sure” a ceasefire and hostage release deal would be reached soon, while describing Hamas as having been “fine” recently.

“I think we're doing very well. Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” Trump said, adding, "They've been trying to have a deal with Gaza literally for centuries".

Will Hamas release hostages on the Oct 7 attack anniversary?

Trump was asked whether hostages could be released on Tuesday, the second anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war, but declined to specify a timeline for the deal or the hostage release.

He, however, said he has been in touch with families of Israeli hostages, claiming they were “so happy” about the progress. “One said, ‘I can’t breathe,’” he added.