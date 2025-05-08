Trump reveals in his Truth Social post that the USA is going to sign a comprehensive deal with the United Kingdom designed to redefine and strengthen their partnership for decades to come. The details of the deal are not certain yet.

Mr. Trump had been teasing about a deal since Wednesday night.

"Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY” read the post.

And on Thursday morning, Mr Trump was back on Truth Social, announcing that the full and comprehensive deal with the United Kingdom.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” he wrote. “Because of our long-time history and allegiance together, it is a great honour to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow” read the post.

According to a report by Business Insider, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is going to announce the details of the deal later on Thursday.

"The United States is an indispensable ally for both our economic and national security," said a British spokeswoman to the Business Insider.

Trump and Tariff

Trump’s Liberation Day Tariff was unveiled on April 2 of this year, applying a baseline 10 per cent levy against most countries which followed by an increased Tariff on April 9.

However, he hit a 90-day pause on tariffs following “repeated pleading” from different countries. Britain is subject to the 10% baseline tariff, but was not hit with a higher reciprocal rate.

The UK is one of many countries, along with Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Israel and Vietnam, that are in the process of discussing a bilateral trade deal with the USA.

