Michelle Obama recalled the three brutal words her husband, Barack, said to her after her mother passed away. Talking to her brother Craig Robinson, on Wednesday's IMO podcast, the former First Lady said that Barack told her, "You're next up". Her revelation shocked listeners who could not believe that Barack Obama would say such a cruel thing.

Michelle's mother, Marian Robinson, died at the age of 86 in May last year. The 61-year-old stated that she thought about how she had an older brother and a husband who was also older than her.

"Barack was saying, you know, 'Well, you're next up.' And I was like, 'I'm not really ready to be next up,' I told him, 'You're next up and Craig is next up.' I delegate that power to you," Michelle said.

Michelle and Craig lost their father at the age of 55.

Barack and Michelle Obama divorce rumours

Rumours have been circulating that Michelle and Barack are heading for splitsville. She did not join him at Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January. Earlier, she also missed former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.

She cleared the air around her absence on the same podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, saying it was simply “the choice that was right for me.”

“People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason; they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” Obama said.

Michelle slammed all reports about divorcing Barack during a podcast with entrepreneur and investor Steven Bartlett last week. She said that if they were separating, everyone would know.

"If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," she said.

Bartlett stated that after she skipped Trump's inauguration, people started believing that there was a divorce coming. To this, Michelle responded, "Let me tell you, he (Craig) would know it."

"And everybody would know it."

However, Michelle admitted that marriage was hard, but she "wouldn't trade it."