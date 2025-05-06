Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed that she is taking therapy that will help her navigate a significant life transition as she moves forward to the next phase of her life.

The revelation comes amid speculations about Michelle and former US President Barack Obama going through a turbulent phase in their marriage.

Michelle and Barack got married in the year 1992 and share two daughters: Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26.

Last month, Michelle addressed rumours about her marriage to Barack and that the two were getting a divorce, specifically sparked by the former US president's solo appearances at Donald Trump's second inauguration and Jimmy Carter's funeral.

“At this phase of my life, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning, you know?” Michelle said in a recent interview on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

“I’ve finished a really hard thing in my life with my family intact, I’m an empty nester, my girls are in—you know, they’ve been launched.”

She then said that now, at the age of 61, she had “other voices” to speak to.

“So, I’m getting that tune-up for this next phase because I believe this is a whole ‘nother phase in life for me. And I now have the wisdom to know—let me go get some coaching while I’m doing it,” she said.

She admitted that she was able to “unwind some old habits” and “sort through some old guilt” during therapy sessions.

'Every choice I'm making is completely mine'

Michelle emphasised that she's finally in a life stage where "every choice I'm making is completely mine."

With her children grown and independent, she's embracing the freedom to prioritise herself and make decisions that align with her own goals and desires.

She further said that, "I am an advocate of therapy," urging others to give it a try. "Everybody needs to find their form of it, the best way they can.”