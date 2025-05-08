French police arrested 43 people in the capital and three others were injured by a car after football club Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal to reach the Champions League final, authorities said Thursday.

Dozens arrested in Paris

Rowdy celebrations erupted in Paris Wednesday after PSG beat their English rivals 2-1 to advance to the final and a shot at the club's first Champions League title.

Three people were injured when a car crashed into them near the capital's iconic Champs-Elysees avenue as PSG fans celebrated, police said, adding the "circumstances... remain unclear at this stage".

One of those injured was in critical condition, they said.

Videos posted on social media showed the car was then set on fire.

AFP journalists saw two burned-out vehicles near the Champs-Elysees.

Crowds of fans without tickets massed outside the Parc des Princes stadium during the match.

Police intervened to restore the flow of traffic after raucous celebrations erupted, but reported "no major incidents" outside the stadium.

