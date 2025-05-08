In a sweeping crackdown on immigration, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government is set to unveil a bold new plan that will force migrants to prove fluency in English—or risk being denied settlement in Britain altogether. The move comes as net migration hit a record 728,000, fuelling public anger.

Advertisment

With India boasting the title of 'world's second-largest English-speaking country', this new rule can prove itself a boon for Indians looking to settle in the UK.

Also read | Starmer vows ‘further and faster’ change after by-election loss; Farage claims Reform now ‘real’ opposition

What will happen?

Advertisment

Currently, in the UK, immigrants are required to only understand GCSE level basic English in everyday situations. However, under the upcoming Immigration White Paper, migrants seeking work, study, or permanent residence in the UK will have to demonstrate a much higher level of English, equivalent to A-level proficiency.

It requires people to express themselves "fluently and spontaneously without much obvious searching for expressions," and to speak English "flexibly and effectively for social, academic and professional purposes".

Also read | 'End of globalisation'? UK PM Keir Starmer's BIG announcement as Trump's disastrous tariffs shake markets

Advertisment

Key Proposals in Keir Starmer's new White Paper

English language bar raised: From basic conversational ability to full fluency for work, study, and settlement.

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) extended: Migrants may need to live in the UK for 10 years, not five, before applying for indefinite leave. ILR aka settlement, is a type of leave that grants foreigners the right to live, work and study in the UK without any time restrictions.

Low-wage dependency: Employers must train British workers first before requesting foreign visas. They must also pay minimum wage.

Also read | Should India allow the streaming of Netflix’s Adolescence in Indian schools, like Keir Starmer has in the UK?

British values: Migrants may need to explicitly affirm values like democracy and religious tolerance. However, its not yet clear how this would be tested in practice.

Starmer, as per The Telegraph, is expected to admit that the points-based immigration system introduced under Boris Johnson after Brexit has failed to reduce reliance on foreign labour.

Watch | UK proposes stricter migration rules, demands fluent english from migrants