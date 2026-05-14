/Trump claims Xi offered help to open Hormuz, vowed China won’t arm Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 14) said that President Xi Jinping had offered China’s help to open the Strait of Hormuz as tensions continue in the Gulf region, crippling global energy supplies. He added that Xi has vowed not to send military equipment to aid Iran in its war against the US and Israel. This comes after the two leaders met in Beijing for the first time in a decade for a high-stakes summit.

“He said he's not going to give military equipment… he said that strongly,” Trump told the “Hannity” show on Fox News, following the talks between the two leaders in Beijing.

“He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said ‘if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,’” Trump added.

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Trump’s remarks come as tensions in the Gulf remain high, with both the US and Iran imposing blockades. The conflict has disrupted maritime security in the region, triggering a global energy crisis as oil prices soar.

In a statement, the Chinese foreign ministry said that the Middle East has been discussed, but did not share further details. Meanwhile, the White House said that both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. It added that China has also agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. Although there was no such mention in the Chinese statement.

“President Xi also made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the White House statement read.

Following the talks, Trump called the meeting “extremely positive”, describing the evening ahead as “another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends”. Xi hailed the US President’s visit as “historic”, saying that the United States and China “should be partners” and not “rivals”.