Trump claims Putin 'would like to end the Ukraine war' despite failed Kremlin talks

Trump says Putin may be looking for a way out of the Ukraine war, even as the Kremlin rejects key parts of Washington's peace plan. His envoys met Putin for hours in Moscow, and US officials now head into follow-up talks with Kyiv.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Dec 3) said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a way out of the Ukraine war, even though high-stakes talks in Moscow ended without a clear breakthrough. His comments came as US officials prepared for a follow-up meeting with Ukraine's top negotiator. Trump sent his envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to the Kremlin this week for hours of late-night discussions with the Russian leader to try to find a path to end Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II.
The Kremlin said parts of the US peace proposal were unacceptable, even though the draft includes Ukraine giving up areas of the eastern Donbas region that Russia has been trying to seize for nearly four years.
Trump, though, struck an upbeat note. He told reporters the meeting was "reasonably good" and later called it "very good," while cautioning that it was too soon to say anything because "it does take two to tango." Asked whether Moscow seems serious about ending the war, he said Witkoff and Kushner came away with the impression that Putin "would like to end the war."
According to Trump, Ukraine "pretty well" supports the US proposal, though he argued Kyiv should have moved in this direction around the time Trump had his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky turn into a shouting match.
Next up is a Thursday meeting in Florida between the American team and Ukraine's negotiator Rustem Umerov, reports AFP, citing two US officials. Moscow, meanwhile, says the battlefield has shifted in its favour, giving Russia more leverage. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said recent gains in eastern Ukraine shaped the tone of the negotiations. Russian troops have been advancing for weeks, and Putin has warned he's ready to keep fighting until all claimed territories fall under Moscow's control. Still, Russia insists diplomacy isn't off the table. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they are ready to meet "as many times as needed."
In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said there is finally a window for peace, but that it must be matched by increased global pressure on Moscow. "The world now clearly feels that there is an opportunity to end the war, and the current activity in negotiations must be supported by pressure on Russia," he said in a regular evening address.