/Trump claims Iran offered revised deal 10 minutes after he cancelled US envoy visit to Pakistan

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 25) claimed Iran had proposed just 10 minutes after he announced that he would not send US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for another round of talks aimed at reaching a peace deal, stating that it “offered a lot but not enough”.

Speaking to reporters outside Air Force One, Trump said the initial proposal from Tehran fell short of expectations but claimed a revised offer was received shortly after the decision to cancel the trip.

“They gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better,” Trump said, adding, “They offered a lot but not enough,” he added.

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These statements from the US president come after he called off the visit at the last moment, minutes after Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan after wrapping up a diplomatic visit to Islamabad ahead of the expected arrival of the US delegation.

Also Read: Netanyahu orders action against Hezbollah after army reports ceasefire breaches

However, Trump, signalling his willingness to continue negotiations with Tehran, said Iranian negotiators could call Washington "anytime they want" while confirming that calling off the visit did not automatically mean that war with Iran would resume despite the setback in peace efforts.

In a related development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday ordered the military to strike Lebanon’s Hezbollah hard after the army reported a series of ceasefire violations, marking the first major escalation since a ceasefire reached between the two countries after weeks of intense cross-border strikes.

In a brief statement, his office said the premier had directed the Israel Defence Forces to “forcefully attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon” after accusing the Iran-backed group of breaching the truce that was extended earlier this week.

These fresh strikes mark a major escalation in a fragile truce reached between Israel and Lebanon on April 16. The ceasefire, brokered with direct mediation by US President Donald Trump, was initially agreed for 10 days and later extended by three weeks to allow wider diplomatic talks.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)