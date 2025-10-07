/US, Canada have ‘natural business conflict’: Trump says Carney would ‘get the right deal’ from him

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 23:47 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 24:01 IST
US President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday (Oct 7). Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

During their meeting, Trump stated that the US has a “natural business conflict” with its neighbour, adding that Canada would “get the right deal” from his administration.


US President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House on Tuesday (Oct 7). The two leaders held discussions on various topics, including trade, the Gaza war, and the Russia-Ukraine war. During their meeting, Trump stated that the US has a “natural business conflict” with its neighbour, adding that Canada would “get the right deal” from his administration.

The visit by the Canadian leader, who was repeatedly touted as a “great leader” by Trump, marked his second visit to the White House since taking office in April.

“I think they’re going to walk away very happy,” Trump told reporters as he sat alongside Carney in the Oval Office. “And I think we've come a long way over the last few months, actually, in terms of that relationship.”

The US president added that his country had a “natural conflict” over business with its neighbour as manufacturers were competing for the same market. Although he added that there was “nothing wrong with it.”

Carney said that he was confident that Canada would “get the right deal” from the Trump administration. During the meeting, the two leaders also shared laughter as Trump joked about the Canadian “merger”, referring to his prior calls for Canada to become the 51st US state.

“He is a world-class leader," Trump said of Carney. “He’s a nice man, but he can be very nasty.”

The meetings came a day after Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on all imported heavy trucks starting November 1.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content.

