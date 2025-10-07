/Man found decapitated in his New York home; police detain teen stepson

A 45-year-old man was found dead after allegedly being decapitated by his girlfriend’s son in his Staten Island home in New York on Monday (Oct 6), the police said. The 19-year-old has been taken into custody after the victim’s body was discovered in the bathtub with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck.

The police responded to a call for a person stabbed at 380 Cary Ave in the West Brighton section just before 4:30 pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York Post reported, citing a close friend, that the murdered man was a DSNY worker and was forced to go on disability after severe vision loss. The teen, who had a long history of mental health issues, reportedly told his younger sister that he “did something bad” after she came home from school, the report added, citing sources.

The man’s decapitated body was discovered by the sister after she walked through multiple blood trails. The victim still had a knife stuck in his neck when the police arrived at the scene. The NY Post reported that the family had a history of domestic incident reports.

The 19-year-old stepson has been taken into custody but has not been charged yet. It is unclear what led to the violent stabbing. The police said that the stepson has no prior arrests. An investigation is underway into the incident.

Longtime close friends of the victim, Louis Ortiz, 47, and Donna Ortiz, 46, who rushed to the spot after seeing the news on TV.

Louis told The Post, “It’s a crime scene. It’s crazy. I can’t even believe I was looking at my friend’s house on the TV screen. And I had to get up and run over here because I didn’t want to believe that it was true until I saw it with my eyes.”