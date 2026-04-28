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Trump calls US elections 'rigged', pushes for ‘Save America Act’: What is it?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 09:38 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 09:38 IST
Trump calls US elections 'rigged', pushes for ‘Save America Act’: What is it?

United States President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

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Donald Trump has renewed claims that US elections are “rigged,” pushing the SAVE America Act as a top priority. The bill proposes stricter voter ID rules and limits on mail-in ballots but faces a Senate deadlock amid political divisions.

United States President Donald Trump has once again raised question on the integrity of America’s elections, alleging that it is “rigged, stolen, and a laughingstock all over the world." In a strongly worded appeal, Trump called Republicans to Save America Act that would bring sweeping changes in America’s electoral system. It would include stricter voter identification laws, proof of citizenship, and limits on mail-in ballots. Trump has made Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act —his top legislative priority. Trump made similar claims of rigged polls over the 2020 election in which he lost and the Democrats won.

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What we know about SAVE America Act?

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According to the act, all voters in the US would be required to show photo identification. Registration would require documents such as a US passport, birth certificate, or naturalization certificate. Individuals registering to vote by mail must present their proof of citizenship in person. The bill mandates the removal of suspected non-citizens from existing voting rolls and requires states to share unredacted rolls with the Department of Homeland Security. The bill passed the House in February. The bill is stuck in the Senate due to Democratic filibuster. An attempt to attach it to a Department of Homeland Security funding bill failed in a 48–50 vote, with four Republicans joining Democrats to reject the amendment. Trump has called for the termination of the filibuster to force the bill through and recently vowed not to sign other funding packages unless they include the SAVE Act.

Trump claims Virginia redistricting vote was ‘rigged’

Last week, Trump said that the voting in Virginia to approve the new electoral map was “rigged.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Republicans were winning and then ‘Mail In Ballot Drop’ happened. He said that Democrats have got a “crooked victory” as the “language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive.” He hinted that Republicans will go to the court over the election and said that he is waiting to see if courts will “fix the travesty of justice.”

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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