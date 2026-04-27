/WATCH: Iran slams Trump in Lego-style after WHCD shooting

Iran has released a Lego-style diss track video targeting US President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the disruption at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, using satire to criticise his leadership and the security response during the incident.

The animated clip, which has been widely shared on social media, features a rap-style track that mocks Trump and questions how the episode at the high-profile dinner unfolded. The video refers to the chaos that followed reports of gunfire, which led to the sudden evacuation of Trump and other senior leaders from the venue.

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According to reports, Trump was in the middle of his speech when Secret Service agents swiftly moved him to safety, while guests were later escorted out. The video uses this moment to suggest that the situation was exaggerated, portraying it as confusion rather than a serious threat.

Through its lyrics, the track accuses the Trump administration of shaping narratives and creating drama during moments of political difficulty. One line claims, “Every time your polls drop, you pull up the same scheme,” implying that such incidents are used to divert attention from falling popularity. Another lyric mocks Trump’s public persona, describing his ego as fragile and suggesting he struggles with criticism.

The video also references what it calls a widening disconnect between Trump and his support base, claiming that even some supporters are beginning to question his leadership. It further uses phrases such as “empty plates”, “rushed exit” and “staged scene” to argue that the dinner incident was more spectacle than substance.

The event was attended by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, among other senior officials. The disruption occurred while Trump was addressing the gathering.