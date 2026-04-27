/WATCH: Day before shooting incident, Trump-Epstein videos & photos projected onto Washington Hilton

A day before White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting incident, protestors displayed a series of images and documents related to US President Donald Trump and late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein on the facade of the Washington Hilton.

The visuals displayed included multiple photographs, videos and documents related to Epstein, along with audio reportedly featuring readings of his emails. A crowd gathered across the street, watching and recording the visuals displayed on the building's exterior.

The protest took place on April 24, just days before the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, a high-profile gathering that brings together journalists, political leaders, and prominent public figures who report on and engage with the US presidency.

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This year’s dinner holds particular importance, as Donald Trump is expected to attend, marking his first appearance at the event while serving in office. Widely recognised for his confrontational approach to the media and his frequent criticism of what he describes as the “fake news” press, he has generated both surprise and heightened interest across Washington.

Hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association, the dinner has traditionally featured the sitting president as part of its long-standing tribute to press freedom. Historically, every US president has attended the event at least once during their time in office, except Trump, who chose to skip it throughout his first term and again in 2025.

White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting

The event was attended by President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other high-ranking administration officials. However, the gathering was interrupted by a shooting incident that led to the evacuation of President Donald Trump and other high-ranking officials.

At approximately 8:36 p.m. EDT, the accused, identified as Cole Thomas Allen, attempted to breach a security checkpoint near the main ballroom. He fired at least one shot, striking a Secret Service agent in their bullet-resistant vest.