/Wide Awakes: Was WHCD shooting suspect part of 1860’s Abraham Lincoln-linked group? Here’s what we know

The suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 25) has been linked to a political group with roots tracing back to the era of Abraham Lincoln, according to multiple reports. Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, is alleged to have been associated with a group called the Wide Awakes. He had also reportedly attended a “No Kings” protest in California in the past.

Allen faces two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on an officer using a dangerous weapon after breaching security at the Washington Hilton. He shot a law enforcement agent, who was not seriously injured. The incident triggered panic at the high-profile event, with US President Donald Trump and other officials evacuated as gunshots rang out. Videos circulating online captured the chaos as security forces moved swiftly to secure the venue.

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Investigators are also examining statements made by Allen’s family. His sister told the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police that he frequently made what she described as “radical statements” and had suggested he intended to take action to address perceived problems in the country. She also claimed he was part of the Wide Awakes.

Historical roots of the Wide Awakes

The Wide Awakes name dates back to a political movement from the time of the American Civil War. The original group was founded in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 3, 1860, as a Republican organisation aimed at supporting Lincoln’s presidential campaign, according to the National Park Service.

Formed by five young law clerks, the group became known for its distinctive public presence. Members wore kepi hats and capes made of enamelled canvas, and carried large kerosene lamps during torchlight parades in support of Lincoln. The organisation primarily attracted young Americans, typically between the ages of 15 and 40.

The National Park Service notes that the Wide Awakes played a significant role in mobilising youth participation in the 1860 election, making them one of the earliest political movements built by and for young people.

Modern revival and response

A modern iteration of the Wide Awakes emerged in 2020, inspired by the original movement. According to Amplifier.org, one of its founding organisations, the contemporary network consists of artists, cultural workers and activists focused on social and political issues. Amplifier described the initiative as a large-scale collaboration that organised civic actions across the US in the lead-up to and aftermath of the 2020 election.