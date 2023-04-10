Trump believes indictment can fetch him the Republican nomination for 2024: Report

Former US President Donald Trump believes that the indictment in the hush-money payment case is likely going to fetch him a Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential polls. Trump faces criminal charges in the matter of hush-money payment allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential elections for staying mum about an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006.

Trump is now interestingly tying his legal predicament with his political ambition of becoming the US president once again.

Trump reportedly believes that using his legal troubles as a campaign issue will help him strengthen support from his base and Republican elected officials. He thinks that the massive support might undercut or falsely delegitimise other prosecutions he faces in various criminal investigations.

Notably, Trump's campaign reported a jump in donations soon after he was indicted, and Trump supposedly feels this is an indication that he might get a boost due to the indictment throughout. After he was indicted, Trump's campaign sent out more than a half-dozen fundraising solicitations over email in less than 24 hours. Trump himself called for donations on his Truth Social platform.

However, Trump’s advisers acknowledge that the move aimed at Republican primary voters can backfire in the general elections as independent voters might be reluctant to choose a nominee charged with 34 felonies.

A survey conducted earlier this month revealed that Trump has high chance of winning the Republican nomination. Americans seem to be divided in their opinion of Trump's felony charges, the survey found. According to the results of the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 49 per cent of all Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file the first criminal case against a former president.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Trump has said he is focussing to get the case dismissed long before a trial jury sits on the matter. Jim Trusty told ABC’s This Week that “there’s a lot to play with” if it is examined whether New York state prosecutors waited too long to secure an indictment.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE