Trump backtracks: will meet Maduro only to discuss his powerful exit

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Jun 22, 2020, 09.17 PM(IST)

Trump and Maduro Photograph:( Reuters )

Donald Trump, few hours after making a statement, has backtracked on his words yet again. This time, it involves Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview published on Sunday, Trump had said he would consider meeting Maduro. "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I’m never opposed to meetings," Trump said. "But at this moment, I’ve turned them down."

However, later on Monday morning, the US President tweeted stating that the only reason he would meet Maduro would be to discuss Maduro's "powerful exit".

Nicolas Maduro is a socialist who has presided over a deep economic crisis in the South American nation.

Recently, Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, had revealed through his book that Donald Trump, who pledges to stand with the people of Venezuela now, once thought invading Venezuela would be "cool".

