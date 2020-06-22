Trump backtracks: will meet Maduro only to discuss his powerful exit

Donald Trump, few hours after making a statement, has backtracked on his words yet again. This time, it involves Venezuela's leader, Nicolas Maduro.

In an interview published on Sunday, Trump had said he would consider meeting Maduro. "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I’m never opposed to meetings," Trump said. "But at this moment, I’ve turned them down."

However, later on Monday morning, the US President tweeted stating that the only reason he would meet Maduro would be to discuss Maduro's "powerful exit".

Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Nicolas Maduro is a socialist who has presided over a deep economic crisis in the South American nation.

Recently, Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, had revealed through his book that Donald Trump, who pledges to stand with the people of Venezuela now, once thought invading Venezuela would be "cool".