/Trump's average approval rating of his second term is lowest in September. Where they stand

United States is soon going to witness mid term elections which will be a test for President Donald Trump of his policies and popularity among the American people. And if we go by the latest approval average poll of September, Trump seems to be loosing his hold as the rating nears its lowest levels of his second term.

According to FiftyPlusOne, a polling and elections tracking website that aggregates major polls, Trump's average approval rating as of Sept 25 was 34.9%, while his disapproval rating stood at 62.1% among US adults.

The highest average approval rating of his second term was 54%, last seen on Jan. 22, 2025.

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The drop in Trump's approval ratings comes amid Americans expressing concerns about the economy and his handling of issues like the trade war, immigration enforcement efforts and the ongoing war in Iran.

In another poll conducted by the Ney York Times poll (Oct. 1, 2026) 37% of Americans are in favour of Trump while 61% disapprove of him.

While the latest Rasmussen poll (Sept. 30, 2026) puts the approval rating at 44% and disapproval at 55%.

The strong disapproval rating breaks the previous record of 45 percent which is more than what George W Bush's 41 percent mark ahead of the 2006 midterms.

Recent generic congressional polling show Democrats gaining ground and achieving substantial gains to potentially retake the House and challenge for the Senate.

US midterm elections

The 2026 US midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3, with early and mail voting already underway in several states. All 435 House seats and one-third of the Senate are up for election, along with 36 governorships.

Trump is maintaining an active travel schedule and urging his supporters to turn out in the midterms. His campaign message focuses on defending his policies, strict border security and financial relief, among other things.