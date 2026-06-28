/Trump calls Maggie Haberman a ‘third-rate writer’ over ‘Regime Change’

US President Donald Trump lashed out at the New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman for her book “Regime Change”. He labelled her a "third-rate writer" and a "sleazebag writer for the failing New York Times". He claimed that “the exact opposite of anything she says is usually the truth”. He referred to her as “Maggot Haberman” and called the book “fake news”. The New York Times reporter has been covering Trump for nearly two decades, even before he was elected to office for his first term.

“Based on a very quick and boring briefing concerning the Magot Hagerman book about me, it is mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things she has written about me for so many years. She is a third-rate writer and intellect, who has made a first-rate income because of your favourite President, ME,” Trump unleashed.

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He then went on with his familiar state of grievances, “She was wrong about me in the Elections, although she knew I was going to win BIG! She was wrong about me on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and she was wrong about me on just about everything else." He continued, as far as to address the rumours of secret tapes of the situation room meeting, which the White House official feared Maggie must have accessed based on the details of the writing.

“REMEMBER, I WON THE ELECTION, BIG - ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, THE POPULAR VOTE, 86% of the Counties…And they don’t have the audio tapes that they imply they have. Just another Margot Con Job! And Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon!!!”Trump concluded.

However, the story of the existence of tapes originated from White House officials. Shocked by the granular level of detail, a White House source told Axios reporters, "We're afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded… And we have no idea which ones." Even Vice President JD Vance said that he was “legitimately worried” about Situation Room tapes being given to the journalists.