/Why did Donald Trump share an Atlas-like AI image on Truth Social?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday posted an uncaptioned picture on the Truth social platform. The AI-generated image on Truth Social shows Trump on his knees as a larger-than-life god-like figure wrapped in the US flag, and lifting up the globe. Since the post was uncaptioned, there is no clear interpretation of what Trump was intending to communicate.

Who is Atlas?

The image appears to have resemblances to the depiction of the Greek God Atlas, who is seen carrying a celestial sphere on his shoulder. The Greek God was among the 10 Titans, who waged war against Zeus and the Olympians. The Olympians won, and Zeus punished each Titan by banishing them to the underworld, while reserving the worst of all for the Titans; he sentenced them to carry the heavens on their shoulders to prevent it from falling on the earth. While earlier depictions of Greek mythology show Atlas holding a celestial sphere, the later depictions show him holding the earth.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why is Trump depicting himself as Atlas?

While there is no clear interpretation, Trump might be hinting like Atlas, who was engaged in eternal labour, Trump, who is representing the US empire, was responsible for saving the global economy due to the dollar's reserve currency status. The post was made just after the US and Iran launched attacks on one another and accused each other of violating the ceasefire. However, this would be a false analogy as the US enjoys significant privileges in running large deficits, unlike Atlas, who do not have any privileges.

Trump's high self-regard often closes in on clinical or borderline narcissism and is often amplified by his echo chamber. He has previously posted a picture portraying him in Jesus-like robes, healing a sick patient. The post drew criticism even from Republicans, though Trump later clarified he intended to depict himself as a doctor "making people better". He also compared himself to the likes of Alexander the Great and Genghis Khan.