/Trump asks Americans if ICE should become 'NICE' in unusual rebranding poll, says media would 'go totally crazy'

US President Donald Trump has launched a public poll on whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be renamed "NICE", reviving an idea he says could transform how the agency is perceived and leave critics scrambling. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has long considered the idea of rebranding the agency and framed the idea as a direct response to what he described as years of negative media coverage directed at ICE and its officers.

What the proposed 'N' would stand for

"POLL: ICE has been abused by the Fake News Media at levels never seen before," Trump wrote on Truth Social, praising immigration enforcement personnel as "great patriots" who operate in a difficult environment.

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The proposed 'N' would stand for "National", Trump revealed. The poll asks supporters whether ICE should be rebranded by adding an "N", turning the agency's acronym into "NICE". Trump argued that a name change could alter public conversations around immigration enforcement and make it harder for critics to portray the agency negatively.

Why Trump wants ICE to become NICE

Trump in his post joked that journalists would struggle to report on enforcement actions using the new acronym. It would "totally discombobulate" journalists and change public perception of enforcement operations, he said.

"For them to say, 'We went to a NICE Facility today,' as opposed to 'ICE,' or 'NICE Agents have deported a violent drug dealer,' they won't be able to handle it," Trump wrote.

Public reacts to Trump's NICE proposal

While Trump had floated the idea earlier, the decision to put it to a public vote has generated fresh attention online.

In just 10 hours, the post garnered 23k likes and 7.17k retruths (reshares). Over 84,250 people have voted, with a whopping 82 per cent in favour of the proposed name change.