Trump and Johnson discuss experiences with coronavirus over phone call

The leaders of the two of the richest countries of the world — the United States and the United Kingdom — have experienced the novel coronavirus first-hand.

Today, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the US President Donald Trump discussed their personal experiences over a phone call, as tweeted by Trump.

Just spoke with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson of the United Kingdom. Very thankful for his friendship and support as I recovered from the China Virus.," Trump tweeted.

He also used this call as an opportunity to promote his re-election campaign for the upcoming US elections. In a blanket statement he added, "I am looking forward to working with him for many years to come, a great guy!" through he Trump was able to hint that he would be the person in the White House for the next Presidential term too.

Trump, however, is trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the initial polls that have been conducted till now.

Johnson and Trump underwent treatment for the novel coronavirus, but both of them approached the disease in different ways. While Johnson admitted to being in the Intensive Care Unit for three days and did not shy away from openly admitting that his recovery from the virus was a disease, Trump has repteadly tried to out on a brave face and claims he is "doing great" since the day he has tested positive.