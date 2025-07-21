Pope Leo XIV on Sunday (Jul 20) slammed the "barbarity" of the Gaza war, urging for a peaceful resolution. His statement comes days after the Israeli military carried out a deadly strike on the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at the end of the Angelus prayer at Castel Gandolfo, the papal summer residence near Rome, the Pope urged against the "indiscriminate use of force" and said,

“I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict”. His statement comes as reports suggest that the Donald Trump administration and the White House were growing more alarmed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's increasing aggression in Gaza. The leader of the war-torn nation was acting "like a madman", bombing "everything all the time", White House officials told Axios, referring to the recent Israeli attack on the Syrian presidential palace. The unnamed US official, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, said, "Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time." They added that the Israeli PM's actions “could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”

“Something new every day”

As Israel conducted airstrikes in Damascus, hitting government offices and the compound of the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip – the Holy Family Catholic Church – another senior official said, "The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?". Following the attack on the church, Trump, as per reports, had even called up Bibi demanding an explanation.

Netanyahu's trigger finger was too itchy, said a third US official, while noting that "Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won't behave." In total, six senior US officials revealed that despite the recent US-brokered ceasefire between Syria and Israel, the White House has become significantly more alarmed at Netanyahu's antics. However, despite that, Trump has yet to voice public criticism of Netanyahu.

US-brokered truce

On Saturday (Jul 19), amid an eruption of violence between Druze and Bedouin communities in the southern province of Sweida, the US announced that it had brokered a truce in Syria. US special envoy Tom Barrack, currently serving as ambassador to Turkey, said early Saturday that both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa "have agreed to a ceasefire" negotiated by the United States following days of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.