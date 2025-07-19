/US brokers Syria-Israel ceasefire as Druze-Bedouin clashes spiral; death toll crosses 600

The United States, early on Saturday (Jul 19) announced that it had brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Syria's interim government after a week of deadly violence in Syria's Druze-majority south. The truce comes amid an eruption of violence between Druze and Bedouin communities in the southern province of Sweida, which has left at least 638 people dead and displaced nearly 80,000, according to monitoring groups and UN agencies. Fierce street battles, artillery shelling, and targeted abductions have gripped Sweida since Sunday, overwhelming hospitals, suggest reports.

What did the US announce?

US special envoy Tom Barrack, currently serving as ambassador to Turkey, said early Saturday that both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa "have agreed to a ceasefire" negotiated by the United States following days of behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

The deal, Barrack said, was jointly backed by Turkey and Jordan. "We call upon Druze, Bedouins and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbours," Barrack said in a statement on X. Previously, on Wednesday (Jul 9) the US, as per AFP, had announced an earlier deal in which the Sharaa government pulled out forces from Sweida.

Why did Israel intervene?

Israel launched major strikes into Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syrian military infrastructure, including the army headquarters. Israel cited the protection of its Druze population and fears of broader regional instability. On Friday (Jul 18), the nation said it was sending nearly $600,000 worth of aid, including food and medical supplies, for the Druze community in Sweida. However, some analysts argue that Israel's real goal may be to exploit Syria's internal divisions and further weaken its military, still recovering from the civil war and the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.

What triggered the fighting?