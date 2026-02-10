/Trump admin is openly anti-European; EU should learn from Greenland moment: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (Feb 10) called Donald Trump “openly anti‑European" and asked Europe to brace for escalated tensions with the US. The French leader urged the European Union to take the "Greenland moment" as a wake-up call. In an interview with several European newspapers, Macron said that Europe should not think that tensions with America have ended. He said clashes with Washington, including over the EU’s regulation of digital technology, were likely in the months ahead.

“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement," Macron told Le Monde, the Financial Times and others, adding: “We’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working."

Marcon also said that if Europe implements the Digital Services Act to regulate tech companies, European countries could be hit by more tariffs by the US. He said the Trump administration was seeking the EU’s “dismemberment" and that further conflicts were inevitable. “Europe needs protection, not protectionism," Macron said.

