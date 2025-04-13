Donald Trump's administration is subjecting federal employees — including senior Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials — to polygraph tests amid a sweeping probe into leaks of sensitive Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans, suggest reports.

Administrative leave

According to a CNN investigation, around 50 employees of FEMA, America's backbone for disaster response, have been subjected to polygraph tests. At least one FEMA official has already been placed on administrative leave and escorted off the premises, reported Mirror citing insiders.

"We are agnostic about your standing, tenure, political appointment, or status as a career civil servant," said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin in an email to staff.

"We will track down leakers and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," added McLaughlin.

While the Department claims that the crackdown is essential to protecting national security, whistleblower advocates are raising red flags. They warn that the tests—especially if used to punish disclosures of unclassified information—could be unlawful and chilling.

But the polygraphs are just the tip of the iceberg. According to reports, behind closed doors, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has pledged to "eliminate FEMA" ahead of the hurricane season.

Noem, FEMA's Acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton, and Trump ally Corey Lewandowski reportedly met last month to discuss FEMA's very survival. According to Mirror US, they weighed whether to kill the executive order that created the FEMA Review Council — a step that could fast-track dismantling the agency altogether.

Adding to the anxiety, a recent internal email — dubbed the "Hiring Update" — announced that Secretary Noem's office will now decide whether FEMA employees can continue beyond their current 2- to 4-year term appointments.

(With inputs from agencies)