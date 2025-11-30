/Trump admin doubles down attack against 'unvetted alien' Afghans, lists crime ranging from terrorism to rape

As the US President Donald Trump’s administration hardens its crackdown against Afghan immigrants following the National Guard shooting, the Department of Homeland Security shared details of several criminals of Afghan origin, making a series of posts on social media platform X. This comes after the US State Department on Friday (Nov 28) announced an immediate pause on visa issuance for Afghan passport holders.

Earlier this week, two National Guard officers were shot by an Afghan suspect. One of the officers lost her life, while the other is in critical condition, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Tens of thousands of unvetted Afghan aliens have hurt and terrorized Americans after the Biden administration flooded our communities with criminals, terrorists, and other threats,” the DHS wrote on X. “These are just a few of the criminals who have rewarded American generosity with violence.”

Posting some of the arrests of Afghan nationals, the statement added, “These are just a few of the criminals who were said to be ‘fully vetted’ by the Biden administration. Americans do not have to suffer violence from people who should not be here at all.”

“WE WILL SEND THEM BACK,” it added.

The DHS earlier said that an Afghan national, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly made a social media post in which he talked about “building a bomb” and threatening to blow up a building in Fort Worth, Texas. According to court records, Alokozay is being held on state terror charges in Tarrant County, Texas.

Among the listed criminals were: