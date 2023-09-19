Trudeau says Canada has evidence linking India to Khalistan leader's killing

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have escalated diplomatic standoff with India once again after he claimed his government was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of a secessionist leader.

During an emergency session of the parliament, Trudeau said his government is "actively pursuing" evidence of a link between India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and a known Khalistani leader.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.

The Canadian PM added that his government had already taken up the matter with India.

"Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government. Last week at the G20 I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms," Trudeau said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly informed reporters that Ottawa had expelled the Indian head of intelligence in Canada but gave no further details.

Is Trudeau parroting Khalistan agenda?

Trudeau's statements seemingly parrot the line taken by Khalistani extremists who have been claiming that India was responsible for the killing of Hardeep Nijjar, one of the prominent secessionist faces who operated from Canada.

Last month, Khalistani radicals vandalised the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, located in Surrey, British Columbia and pasted a poster that read, “Canada investigates India’s role in June 18th assassination,” referring to Nijjar.

Notably, the 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada.

The Khalistani separatists want balkanisation of the Indian state of Punjab and have been conducting terror operations for years to pressure the government into accepting the demand but to no avail.

Ottawa may have antagonised New Delhi yet again

Canada openly calling out India is not expected to go down well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. In recent times, New Delhi has distanced itself from Ottawa and specifically Trudeau, after the latter's refusal to act on separatist forces operating from the Canadian territory.

During the recent G20 Summit held in New Delhi, Trudeau was given a cold shoulder by the host nation. It was only during the final day of the summit that PM Modi held a bilateral with Trudeau. Even then, PM Modi conveyed in harsh words that the menace of separatism blooming in the Canadian mainland was hurting the Indian interests.

According to experts, it is rather perplexing that Trudeau has made the claims in front of the parliament when his government has failed to nip the rise of extremism in the country.

Multiple Hindu temples have been vandalised by Khalistani forces since the beginning of the year in Canada. Officers of the Indian High Commission have been openly targeted by the radicals and yet Trudeau's administration has done nothing to win the trust of New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)